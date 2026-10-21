Legionella bacteria in water tanks: regional energy department in Palermo closed

Follow us and help us grow

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

PALERMO – A hygiene and health emergency at the offices of the regional department of energy and public utilities on viale Campania, Palermo. In an official note issued this afternoon, the administration announced the immediate temporary closure of the entire building starting tomorrow.

The drastic measure was necessary after bacteriological tests on samples taken from the building’s water tanks confirmed the presence of the Legionella pneumophila bacterium.

Public hygiene and plant decontamination

The presence of the bacterium in the tanks storing drinking and exposed water poses a real risk of contamination through inhalation, which has dictated the utmost caution to protect the health of regional employees and users.

The offices will remain completely closed to the public until extraordinary sanitation work—thermal shock or chlorination of the pipes—is completed and follow-up bacteriological tests confirm the full restoration of safe water parameters.

Administrative continuity: staff working remotely

Despite the physical closure of the viale Campania building, the region guarantees that office operations and service delivery will not be interrupted. All department staff and managers will carry out their duties in remote working mode for the entire emergency period.