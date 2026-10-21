Haulers’ strike leaves McDonald’s in Sicily in chaos: restaurants closed and hundreds of workers at home

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

PALERMO / ENNA / RAGUSA / SYRACUSE – Freezers completely empty, frozen stock exhausted and delivery lorries blocked along Sicily’s main roads and motorways. The strike and blockades organised by hauliers are causing a devastating domino effect on the McDonald’s fast-food network, forcing it to suspend operations and close numerous outlets across the island.

From the province of Enna to that of Ragusa, via the hubs of Syracuse, Messina and the Gela area, the breakdown in the supply chain is temporarily sending hundreds of employees home, with heavy financial losses for the businesses and their staff.

From Enna to the Hyblaean area: the map of restaurants forced to stop

The wave of closures recorded its first emergency stoppages as early as last weekend:

Enna and Gela: The first outlet to halt production was the one in Enna on Sunday, quickly followed by the restaurant in Gela;

The first outlet to halt production was the one in Enna on Sunday, quickly followed by the restaurant in Gela; Province of Ragusa: This morning a total shutdown took effect in the Hyblaean area, with the simultaneous closure of the two fast-food restaurants in the provincial capital, the Marina di Ragusa branch and the outlets in Vittoria, Pozzallo and Modica. A forced stoppage affecting more than 300 workers ;

This morning a total shutdown took effect in the Hyblaean area, with the simultaneous closure of the two fast-food restaurants in the provincial capital, the Marina di Ragusa branch and the outlets in Vittoria, Pozzallo and Modica. A forced stoppage affecting ; Messina and Syracuse: Shutters down in the Strait of Messina area and in the Syracuse district too. In the city of Syracuse, of the three operating restaurants (a fourth is currently closed for refurbishment), two have suspended services since last night and the third risks turning off its kitchens by tomorrow.

Franchisee Massimo Caiam: “I understand the hauliers, but the damage is serious”

Confirming the dire state of the supply chain is Massimo Caiam, the franchisee managing the Syracuse outlets, who already has 80 workers affected by the suspension of operations:

“I have managed to keep just one outlet open for today – explains Massimo Caiam – but I will inevitably be forced to close that one too if the supply situation does not improve in the next few hours. Personally, I wish to express my full solidarity with the transport sector, which is going through a very difficult time, but the total lack of raw materials has forced us to take this step, causing serious financial damage that directly affects our employees.”