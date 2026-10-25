Carabinieri officer dies in Trapani road crash

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

TRAPANI – The Carabinieri and the entire Trapani community are in mourning. Ignazio Caredda, a 59-year-old senior corporal, died this morning, Sunday 25 October 2026, at Trapani’s Sant’Antonio Abate hospital. He served with the Radiomobile unit of the Trapani Company.

The officer had been the victim of a serious road accident a few hours earlier, during the night.

The crash on the way home from duty

The fatal accident occurred just after midnight at the junction of via Francesco Manzo and via Capitano Bruno, near the busy via Virgilio.

Senior corporal Caredda had just finished his shift and was heading home on his two-wheeler. For reasons still under investigation, a violent collision took place involving two vehicles, apparently two scooters.

The impact was immediately severe, throwing the officer onto the road.

Emergency response under Italy’s fast-track procedure for domestic and gender-based violence (Codice Rosso) and death in intensive care

Medical staff from the 118 emergency service and police patrols arrived on the scene at once. The officer was stabilised and rushed under Codice Rosso to Sant’Antonio Abate hospital, where he was admitted to intensive care with life-threatening injuries.

Despite the desperate efforts of hospital staff to save him, his condition worsened over the hours until he died this morning. The news of Ignazio Caredda’s death has caused deep shock and disbelief among colleagues at the provincial command and the Trapani Company.