Cannata: “Grande Sicilia must choose which side it is on over no-confidence motion against Italia”

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

“Anyone who wants to be in the centre-right cannot be in the majority with mayor Italia one day and in the opposition the next. So Grande Sicilia either votes for the no-confidence motion with us or cannot expect us tomorrow to ask them to stand with the centre-right.”

This was the direct political message from Fratelli d’Italia MP Luca Cannata, who spoke on the balance of power in Syracuse’s centre-right and called on Giuseppe Carta, the provincial leader of Grande Sicilia. At the heart of the dispute is the no-confidence motion against Syracuse’s mayor, Francesco Italia, on which the autonomists are being asked to clarify their position.

The occasion was the assembly of Fratelli d’Italia’s leading figures, attended by Giovanni Donzelli, the party’s parliamentary group chair. Cannata also used the Nexus affair as a springboard to reopen the political question, urging Grande Sicilia to make a clear choice ahead of the Municipal council vote.

The crux is the role of the autonomists, who backed the centre-right’s mayoral candidate in the local elections only to then join the majority supporting Italia, taking on roles in the municipal executive. According to Cannata, this position cannot be reconciled with the prospect of a future agreement with the centre-right.

The demand, therefore, is to end all ambiguity: for Fratelli d’Italia, the no-confidence vote is a decisive moment to test the consistency of alliances and define political relations ahead of the next electoral contests.

The stance taken by the Meloni party MP thus opens a new front in the city’s political landscape. Carta’s response and the choice of Grande Sicilia’s councillors on the motion could affect not only the future of the Italia administration but also the realignment of forces within Syracuse’s centre-right.