Futuro Nazionale: new provincial headquarters opened in Borgata

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Futuro Nazionale has established its organisational presence in Syracuse with the opening of a new headquarters in the Borgata Santa Lucia district. Yesterday, 24 October, the inauguration ceremony for Committee 227—the first constituent committee in the province of Syracuse—took place on via Bainsizza, led by representative Giuseppe Giganti.

The event was attended by the regional coordinator, Tommaso Calderone, the regional deputy, Marco Tanasi, and Aldo Ganci from the Alemanno faction, along with nearly all the province’s committee representatives and numerous members and activists. The traditional ribbon-cutting officially marked the opening of the headquarters, which is set to become a reference point for the committee’s activities and meetings in the area.

In his speech, Tommaso Calderone emphasised the importance of activism, cohesion and shared commitment to advancing Futuro Nazionale’s political project, highlighting the value of participation and teamwork in growing the movement.

Tanasi: “Thanks to Giganti for his work across the province”

The regional deputy, Marco Tanasi, thanked Giuseppe Giganti for his daily dedication in the area and for his contribution to Futuro Nazionale’s organisational growth throughout the province of Syracuse.

Tanasi particularly highlighted Giganti’s work in supporting other local representatives in establishing committees across the province’s various towns, helping to foster new organisational structures and consolidate the movement’s presence on the ground.

This effort involves representatives working to set up committees in Lentini, Carlentini, Francofonte, Augusta, Priolo Gargallo, Floridia, Canicattini Bagni, Avola, Noto, Palazzolo Acreide, Rosolini and Pachino.

As Tanasi stressed, this commitment extends beyond the city of Syracuse and demonstrates the networking and collaboration Giganti has driven to support other representatives, with the aim of developing a provincial network of committees.

Giganti: “The headquarters is open to everyone, especially young people”

Central to the initiative is the desire to encourage broader political participation, with a particular focus on the younger generation.

The representative of Committee 227, Giuseppe Giganti, said:

“This headquarters is open to anyone who wants to learn about Futuro Nazionale and embark on this journey. We especially want to reach out to young people, encouraging them to engage with politics and take an active part in public life. We believe it is essential to create the conditions for a new political class to emerge—one that is willing to step up, listen to the community and contribute to the future of our society.”

Giganti also reaffirmed the importance of dialogue with citizens and collaboration with representatives from different towns, fundamental elements in supporting the movement’s organisational growth across the province.

A meeting point for the community

The opening on via Bainsizza marks a new step in Futuro Nazionale’s organisational journey in the Syracuse area. The Committee 227 headquarters aims to be an open space for discussion, listening and participation, with the goal of bringing citizens closer to political life and involving new energy.

With the ribbon-cutting, Committee 227 officially begins its activities in Syracuse, launching a process aimed at strengthening collaboration among local representatives and supporting the establishment of committees in the province’s various towns.