Catania, major anti-racketeering and drug operation in San Cristoforo: 28-year-old arrested, one kilo of hashish, a pistol and a grenade seized

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

CATANIA – A high-impact operation by the Polizia di Stato in the popular Catania district of San Cristoforo. Officers from the Squadra Mobile, in particular the “Falchi”, combed through several areas of the district as part of targeted operations to combat drug dealing and the possession of illegal firearms. The outcome includes one arrest and the seizure of what amounts to a veritable war arsenal.

Under house arrest with an electronic tag: at home he was hiding one kilo of hashish

The first intervention focused on the area between the Ferrarotto district and Angeli Custodi. Here, police monitored a 28-year-old man, already subject to a precautionary measure and under house arrest with an electronic tag.

Suspicious of the movements around the home, the officers carried out a thorough house search:

The seizure: Inside the home’s refrigerator, officers found ten blocks of hashish , with a total weight of one kilogram.

Inside the home’s refrigerator, officers found ten blocks of , with a total weight of one kilogram. The arrest: The 28-year-old was arrested in the act for possession of narcotic substances with intent to supply (presumption of innocence applies until a final judgment). On the orders of the judicial authority, he was taken to the prison pending a validation hearing before the preliminary investigations judge.

Raid in an abandoned building: an “ananas” grenade and an illegal pistol uncovered

Still within the San Cristoforo district, the investigative and territorial control activity led the “Falchi” into a dilapidated and completely abandoned building on via Delle Mandre.

Inspection of the building revealed a hiding place used by local criminals to conceal weapons and drugs:

The arsenal: A illegal pistol was found, complete with four cartridges in the magazine, and in an adjacent compartment, a MK 2 fragmentation grenade (of the “ananas” hand type).

A was found, complete with four cartridges in the magazine, and in an adjacent compartment, a (of the “ananas” hand type). The drugs: Approximately 25 grams of pure cocaine, ready for packaging and retail sale, were also seized.

Given the extreme danger of the explosive device, the prompt intervention of the bomb disposal unit from Catania’s Police Headquarters was required. The specialists secured the grenade and transported it to a suitable area for controlled detonation under completely safe conditions.