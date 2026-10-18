Bronte, Carabinieri road and nightlife checks: 22-year-old on a quad under the influence reported, seizures and licenses withdrawn

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

BRONTE (CATANIA) – The local Carabinieri Company and Bronte Station carried out phased checks as part of extraordinary services for road safety and preventing drug use among young people. The checks, focused on the town center, led to a young driver being reported and three notifications to the Prefecture of Catania.

On a quad under the influence in the city center: report filed and vehicle seized

The first operation took place in the afternoon in the heart of Bronte, where a Carabinieri patrol ordered a quad with two young people on board to stop.

During the personal and vehicle search, the officers found a small amount of marijuana. Subsequent toxicological tests on the driver, a 22-year-old, confirmed he was positive for cannabinoids.

The penalties: The young man was reported at liberty to the Prosecutor’s Office for driving under the influence of psychotropic substances (presumption of innocence remains until final conviction). His driver’s license was immediately withdrawn for subsequent suspension, and the vehicle was seized.

Hashish seizures and driving without a license

During further checks in the area, the Carabinieri stopped a 20-year-old in another part of the town center, found in possession of several doses of hashish hidden inside a crossbody bag.

Routine checks revealed that the young man had never obtained a driver’s license. The drug was placed under administrative seizure, and the young man was reported to the Etna Prefecture as a drug user.