Olivella murder: Supreme Court reopens case; killer Gaetano Maranzano could leave prison to pray at grandmother’s grave

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

PALERMO – Gaetano Maranzano, the 29-year-old from Zen sentenced for the murder of 21-year-old Paolo Taormina—shot in the head outside his family’s pub in the Olivella district of Palermo—could be granted extraordinary leave to go to the cemetery and pray at his grandmother’s grave.

The Court of Cassation has in fact overturned the lower-court ruling that denied the prisoner’s request, ordering a fresh review of the application.

From denied visits to appeal upheld by the Supreme Court

Maranzano, currently held in Pagliarelli prison and whose name has also emerged in investigations into drug trafficking linked to Marinella drug lord Salvatore Verga, initially obtained permission from the preliminary investigations judge to visit his elderly relative when her health deteriorated. However, the meeting could not take place before her death.

After his grandmother’s passing, the young man submitted a new request to be with his family in their time of mourning or, failing that, to pay his respects at the cemetery: