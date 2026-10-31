Cgil: “After Nexus, a protocol for legality in public contracts at the Municipality”

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The Nexus affair must be an opportunity to strengthen legality and transparency in the management of public contracts by Syracuse Municipality. This is the request made by CGIL and FILLEA CGIL Syracuse, which have proposed that the municipal administration sign a memorandum of understanding to combat all forms of irregularity, protect workers and ensure the proper management of public resources.

While fully respecting the work of the judiciary and the principle of presumption of innocence, the two trade unions believe it is necessary to turn the issues that have emerged into an opportunity to strengthen prevention, oversight and control tools.

The proposal draws on the experience of Naples Municipality, which on 20 September 2024 signed a protocol on legality and safety in contracts and subcontracts with the trade unions.

CGIL and FILLEA CGIL are asking for this model to be adopted in Syracuse as well, involving CGIL, CISL, UIL, their respective sectors and the other relevant institutional bodies.

Key points of the agreement include strengthening anti-mafia checks, tracing financial flows, controls throughout the entire supply chain of contracts and subcontracts, compliance with social security contributions, application of collective agreements signed by the most representative organisations and social clauses to protect employment.

Particular attention must be paid to workplace safety, combating wage undercutting and job continuity during management changes. It is also essential to establish a permanent monitoring table with the trade unions to verify compliance with commitments in practice.

“There can be no true legality where wages, rights and safety are compromised. Public contracts cannot become a breeding ground for opacity or unfair competition at the expense of workers and companies that play by the rules,” the union representatives stressed.

The request is therefore addressed directly to mayor Francesco Italia and the municipal administration to quickly open a dialogue and reach the definition of a protocol that also extends to municipal companies.

“Transparency is not a concession, safety is not a cost and workers’ rights cannot be the variable on which to build savings in public contracts.”

CGIL says it is ready to contribute to the process through dialogue and proposals, while maintaining its role of oversight.

“Syracuse has the opportunity to turn an affair that has raised questions about the management of public affairs into a concrete opportunity for change. Precise commitments, effective controls and shared responsibility are needed. Defending legality means defending democracy, work and the rights of all.”