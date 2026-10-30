Tennessee: Christa Pike speaks after failed lethal injection: “I hurt all over, body and soul”

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NASHVILLE / ROME – Exactly one month after the dramatic and failed execution attempt on 30 September in Tennessee, Christa Pike has broken her silence. The 50-year-old, sentenced to death for the 1995 murder of her classmate Colleen Slemmer, is the only person to have survived a lethal injection procedure in the state, as confirmed by data from the Death Penalty Information Center.

In a statement released by her lawyers, the woman described for the first time the devastating after-effects and persistent suffering caused by the incorrect administration of the lethal drugs:

“My body hurts. My arms hurt. My hands hurt. I still struggle to speak. The pain is not just physical. There is pain in my mind and in my soul. Since that night, there has not been a single moment when I have not been in pain. My whole body hurts. My throat hurts.” — Christa Pike, death row prisoner

Medical complications and emergency hospitalisation

During the 30 September procedure, Pike had been given a double dose of pentobarbital. The complications – most likely due to incorrect insertion of the intravenous needles or leakage of the active ingredient into the surrounding tissues – made immediate hospitalisation necessary.

Pike was intubated and later transferred to the prison infirmary with her upper limbs severely swollen and covered in extensive bruising:

“I am recovering and I know I am getting stronger. But healing is not the same as being well. I had not considered the possibility of a life beyond that night and I am deeply wounded by the incompetence that has put so many people in this terrible situation.” — Christa Pike

Isolated inside the prison medical facility, the woman also reflected on the psychological toll of prolonged solitary confinement: “This isolation brings a particular kind of pain. Much of what I am experiencing today is a repetition of that condition,” she said, recalling the 28 years already spent in isolation.

The legal battle and the governor’s position

Pike’s lawyers have launched emergency legal action to prevent a second execution attempt, while also formally requesting that her death sentence be commuted to life imprisonment.

For his part, Tennessee governor Bill Lee has ordered a formal audit of internal procedures to shed light on the logistical and medical incompetence that emerged on death row, postponing another lethal injection that had been scheduled for this year. However, the state executive’s position does not rule out a new execution order altogether: