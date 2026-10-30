Auteri on WLTV: on joining Lega, the Iblei and IACP, “stop the power games”

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SYRACUSE – In the 69th episode of Punto e al Capo Web, broadcast from the studios of WLTV, the featured guest was Carlo Auteri, member of the Sicilian Regional Assembly (ARS). At the heart of the unfiltered debate were his recent political journey, which has led him to join the new movement “Lega – Italia Federale”, the controversies on social media, his projects for the province of Syracuse and the major institutional battles, from the Iblei Park to the management of the IACP.

Joining “Lega – Italia Federale” and ties to the area

Opening on the reasons that led him to leave Fratelli d’Italia first and then the Democrazia Cristiana, Auteri clarified the key steps in his political choice, which is closely tied to his personal relationship with Luca Sanmartino and to the administrative effectiveness he has shown in the Assembly:

“My involvement with Fratelli d’Italia began before the regional elections for personal reasons. I paid a bill that was not mine, but I did so quietly because in life you have to be serious. (…) We decided to join a party that represents the moderate world, and today, thanks to Luca Sanmartino, our action in Sicily has produced concrete results: we are the first region in Italy to have spent all EU funds on agriculture.”

Responding to recurring criticism of the Carroccio’s old name and to the instrumental use of the “northern” faction, the ARS member wanted to clear up any misunderstanding:

“First of all, this is not Salvini, this is not the historic Lega. Parties are made by people, not the other way around. (…) Lega – Italia Federale means putting the interests of the area first. I am advancing the concerns of my province and of my region, Sicily, by engaging directly with the ministries and the decision-makers in Rome.”

Fighting the “keyboard lions” and a charity initiative

During the interview, Auteri addressed the issue of verbal abuse on social media, revealing some background on the lawsuits he has filed against online abusers:

“With the keyboard lions we have done some important charity work: we have collected €6,800 in damages from the keyboard lions who have viciously attacked me. If they keep insulting me, we will keep raising funds to help families and girls in difficulty. In fact, we invite them to keep writing: that way we can record everything and send the proceeds to charity!”

The hot topics: Iblei Park and IACP

In closing, Auteri focused on the battles in which he is at the forefront in defence of the Syracuse area, starting with the issue of establishing the Iblei Park:

“A series of actions have taken place marked by a shocking lack of respect and a glaring omission of documents, to the detriment of the people who work in the countryside and the agricultural businesses that were not informed of the restrictions. I have filed a formal complaint with the Public Prosecutor’s Office because there is presumption, ignorance and bad faith there. We were selling our province to a committee of a few people at the expense of those who work from morning to night.”

Finally, he took aim at the IACP (autonomous public housing institutes) and the need to focus on the real problems of citizens rather than on power struggles: