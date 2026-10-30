Nexus: Dell’Aira questioned for three hours and denies the charges

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

Engineer Michele Dell’Aira, the technical director of the Municipality, underwent three hours of preliminary questioning to clarify his position in the “Nexus” investigation. Assisted by lawyers Marco Mancuso and Giuseppe Cro, he answered questions from preliminary investigations judge Antonella Coniglio in the presence of public prosecutors from the European Public Prosecutor’s Office.

During the hearing, he contested the charges, focusing on the Acca project for the expansion of the seasonal workers’ hostel in Cassibile. He argued that no irregularities had emerged and that the works had been properly accounted for and paid by the Ministry of the Interior.

Regarding his dealings with the Boscarino family, he stated that out of 90 contracts managed by his office from 2021 to date, only eight had been awarded to the entrepreneurs involved in the investigation. He also denied receiving €200 a week as a corrupt payment, claiming that this allegation stemmed solely from a wiretapped conversation between two individuals.

Dell’Aira also noted his transfer from the technical office to the property section, which was ordered the day after he was notified of the date for the preliminary questioning. The judge must now decide whether to impose the interim measure requested against him.