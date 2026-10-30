Priolo, oil spill on via Castel Lentini: swift action by Municipal Police and road surface cleaned – Video

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

PRIOLO GARGALLO – A rapid, efficiently coordinated response averted potential hazards for drivers and motorcyclists on via Castel Lentini in Priolo Gargallo. This morning, a parked vehicle suffered a substantial oil and engine fluid leak, leaving a large, dangerous slippery patch on the road surface.

Local institutions reacted immediately: following a prompt report from residents, the Municipal Police arrived on the scene within minutes.

Securing and sanitising the road surface

The Municipal Police officers first cordoned off and secured the affected area, managing traffic to prevent skidding or accidents during the busy morning period. At the same time, they requested the immediate intervention of a specialist environmental clean-up and cleaning company.

The clean-up team, which arrived shortly afterwards, first applied specific absorbent products to neutralise and remove the oily substance from the asphalt, then proceeded with pressure washing and sanitising the road surface. The road was thus fully restored and made safe for use again.

The incident highlights the importance of cooperation between the public and the police, as well as the operational readiness of the Priolo Municipal Police command in ensuring urban road safety.

Video of the intervention

(Below is the footage showing the Municipal Police intervention and the cleaning and washing operations on the road surface in via Castel Lentini)