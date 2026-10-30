Solidarity with Ismaele La Vardera as Controcorrente group in the Sicilian Regional Assembly says: “Protection strengthened, we will not stop”

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

PALERMO – The Controcorrente parliamentary group in the Sicilian Regional Assembly (ARS) has expressed firm solidarity and full support for MP Ismaele La Vardera following a decision by the Central Security Office to raise the level of protection and surveillance for him.

The decision comes in response to the risks and tensions linked to the MP’s commitment to investigations and criminal complaints about transparency and legality within Sicily’s institutions.

Statements from Controcorrente MPs

The group’s unity is underlined by its group leader in the ARS, Jose Marano, together with MPs Carlo Gilistro and Alessandro De Leo:

“We express our total solidarity with our colleague Ismaele La Vardera following the decision to raise the level of protection and surveillance for him on the instructions of the Central Security Office. The Controcorrente group is and will always be at his side, resolutely sharing the battles for legality and transparency he wages every day. No intimidation or threat will undermine our political action: our joint work for a fairer, freer and more honest Sicily continues with ever greater strength and conviction. Ismaele has our embrace and our unconditional support.” — Jose Marano, Carlo Gilistro and Alessandro De Leo, Controcorrente group in the ARS

The group’s stance reaffirms its determination to continue its institutional work of oversight and opposition to all forms of wrongdoing, confirming that the protection measures ordered by the public security authorities will not curb the political and investigative action of the ARS group.