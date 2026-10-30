4 November: Syracuse renews remembrance of the fallen and Italy’s unity

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

On 4 November, National Unity and Armed Forces Day, Syracuse will mark a commemoration renewing the values of national unity and recognition of the role of the Armed Forces in the service of the country, in the spirit of remembering those who sacrificed their lives for their country and passing these values on to the next generation.

This year, the prefecture of Syracuse has again been selected by the Ministry of the Interior, in agreement with the Ministry of Defence, as one of 36 Italian cities chosen for a programme of celebratory events that complement official ceremonies with initiatives to bring citizens closer to the military world. In this context, the “Open Barracks” programme will also take place, with military sites and buildings opened to the public.

The commemorative ceremony will take place at noon in the square in front of the Church of San Tommaso al Pantheon, in the presence of the prefect of Syracuse, who will preside over the event. Attending will be the heads of the police forces, civil and military authorities from the area and a delegation of students from across the province.

The event will begin with the flag-raising ceremony, accompanied by a performance of the national anthem by the “Città di Siracusa” musical corps. This will be followed by the laying of a laurel wreath at the monument to the fallen by the prefect of Syracuse and the Maritime Military Commander of Eastern Sicily, accompanied by students, in a moment of reflection dedicated to the memory of those who gave their lives for their country.

The programme will continue with the prefect reading the message from the President of the Republic, followed by the message from the Minister of Defence, read by the Maritime Military Commander of Eastern Sicily.

Of particular significance will be the traditional handover of the national flag between schools, a symbolic gesture renewing the link between historical memory and the country’s future, and recalling the role of the younger generation in passing on the values of unity,

freedom and belonging. For this year’s edition, the flag will be handed over from the Orso Maria Corbino secondary school in Syracuse to the M.F. Quintiliano upper secondary school in the same city.

Alongside the official ceremony, events will also take place across the city. Thanks to collaboration between the Armed Forces and the police forces, celebratory window displays will again be set up in Syracuse shops, showcasing uniforms, flags and memorabilia from the various military branches.

This initiative will bring the symbols of the commemoration into everyday spaces, promoting awareness of military traditions and the service provided by institutions to the community.