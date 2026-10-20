Change of direction in Lentini as Leandro Di Mari joins the Democratic Party

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LENTINI (SR) – New political realignments are taking place within Lentini’s left. Leandro Di Mari, until now the local coordinator of Sinistra Italiana and a key figure in the Alleanza Verdi-Sinistra (AVS) coalition, has officially joined the Democratic Party in Lentini.

The news was confirmed and welcomed by the secretary of the local Democratic Party branch, Claudia Saccà, who sees Di Mari’s arrival as another step in strengthening the party’s roots and reviving its activities in the area.

Di Mari: “New chapter of commitment with a constructive spirit”

Commenting on his move, Leandro Di Mari took a moment to reflect on his recent political past before looking ahead to future challenges:

“I would like to thank secretary Claudia Saccà and the entire Democratic Party board for their welcome,” Di Mari said. “My sincere thanks also go to the AVS and Sinistra Italiana community with whom I shared an important journey. Among the most passionate moments, I will remember the election campaign alongside mayoral candidate Enzo Pupillo. I am beginning this new chapter of commitment with great enthusiasm and a sense of responsibility: I will bring my ideas and energy to carry out effective work that can restore perspective and confidence to Lentini.”

Saccà (PD): “Important contribution to consolidating our project”

The secretary of Lentini’s Democratic Party, Claudia Saccà, highlighted how Di Mari’s arrival represents the culmination of a dialogue that has been ongoing for some time among the local progressive forces:

“We welcome Leandro with great pleasure,” Saccà said. “He brings with him a wealth of skills and commitment gained through experience, the result of a structured collaboration that began even before the last local elections. We are working to consolidate our political project in light of the many administrative and social issues the city must address. The involvement of motivated individuals like Leandro will be invaluable for the initiatives we will promote in the coming months.”