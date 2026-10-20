Licata vs Syracuse complaint: Agrigento club responds and hires lawyer Grassani: “confident in our conduct”

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

LICATA (AG) / SYRACUSE – Tension between Licata and Syracuse, not only on the pitch but also in the sports justice courts. The day after the match played last Sunday at the Dino Liotta stadium, the yellow-and-blue club confirmed it had received the preliminary notice of complaint filed by the management of Siracusa Calcio, which allegedly contests the irregular status of a registered player fielded by the home team.

In an official note released in the afternoon, Licata Calcio took a public stance on the matter, announcing its first countermeasures and the choice of legal representative to handle its defence.

Lawyer Grassani hired, Licata: “utmost confidence and attention”

While awaiting the detailed reasons for the appeal that Syracuse will file in the coming days with the Serie D (LND) Sports Justice bodies, the Agrigento management has strengthened its legal position by enlisting one of Italy’s leading experts in the field.

“The club remains awaiting the reasons behind this initiative, which will be made public in the coming days through the filing of the relevant appeal,” reads the press release issued by Licata Calcio. “In the meantime, the club announces it has formally appointed Lawyer Mattia Grassani, a well-known and established expert in sports law, to protect its interests and arguments in the competent bodies.”

Waiting for the reasons behind Syracuse’s complaint

Licata’s management also wanted to reassure its fans and the team about the regularity of its player registration and deployment procedures: “Licata Calcio will address the entire matter with the utmost attention and great confidence, awaiting developments and the appropriate clarifications, firmly trusting in a positive and favourable outcome of the issue.”

The next few hours will see the official filing of the reasons for the appeal by Siracusa Calcio, which will be followed by the ruling of the Sports Judge.