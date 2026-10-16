Chaos in the skies across Italy: Enav operations restored, but delays and cancellations continue

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original.
ROME – Enav systems are now operating at 100% capacity. This was announced by ENAC (Ente Nazionale per l’Aviazione Civile) following the serious technical faults detected overnight in the geographic data transmission network supporting air traffic control services across the entire national territory.
Despite the full restoration of technological infrastructure, the situation at Italian airports remains complex, and full operational regularity will still take several hours to be completely restored.
Airports in chaos: a black day for thousands of passengers
The overnight anomaly paralyzed flight management at the peninsula’s main airport hubs—from Rome Fiumicino to Milan Malpensa, as well as Palermo and Catania airports—triggering a nationwide chain reaction:
- Red departure boards: Hundreds of domestic and international flights have faced severe cumulative delays or immediate cancellations.
- Airlines affected: The disruptions have impacted almost all carriers operating in Italy, both full-service and low-cost airlines.
- Gradual normalization: ENAC and Enav advise passengers heading to the airport to check the status of their flight with the airline before traveling, as the backlog of operational delays on departure and arrival boards will be cleared progressively throughout the day.