Chaos in the skies across Italy: Enav operations restored, but delays and cancellations continue

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

ROME – Enav systems are now operating at 100% capacity. This was announced by ENAC (Ente Nazionale per l’Aviazione Civile) following the serious technical faults detected overnight in the geographic data transmission network supporting air traffic control services across the entire national territory.

Despite the full restoration of technological infrastructure, the situation at Italian airports remains complex, and full operational regularity will still take several hours to be completely restored.

Airports in chaos: a black day for thousands of passengers

The overnight anomaly paralyzed flight management at the peninsula’s main airport hubs—from Rome Fiumicino to Milan Malpensa, as well as Palermo and Catania airports—triggering a nationwide chain reaction: