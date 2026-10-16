Rigged contracts at Siracusa Municipality: the carabiniere chooses silence

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

Carabiniere Salvatore Strazzulla has chosen to exercise his right to remain silent. He was arrested as part of the investigation into public contracts allegedly rigged at Siracusa Municipality. The charges brought against him are criminal association, corruption and breach of official secrecy. The investigation is coordinated by public prosecutors Gery Ferrara and Amelia Luise, who serve at the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) in Palermo.

According to the prosecution’s hypothesis, Strazzulla allegedly acted as a liaison between City Council Vice President Concetta Carbone—currently under house arrest—and the Boscarino family of entrepreneurs. The latter are suspected of having been improperly awarded public contracts worth hundreds of thousands of euros.

Interrogations at the heart of the investigation

Investigators are now focusing on upcoming interrogations. Concetta Carbone will be heard on Monday, while a preliminary interrogation has been set for engineer Michele Dell’Aira, the sole official in charge of the procedure for works on the first expansion of the migrant hostel in Cassibile, on October 30.

The project is among the contracts under scrutiny by investigators, who suspect a system of irregular awards in the management of public works.

The hypothesis of a preferential channel for entrepreneurs

According to the prosecution’s reconstruction, Carbone allegedly favored certain entrepreneurs in the awarding of public works, ensuring them a preferential channel through the use of direct awards.

A mechanism that, according to investigators, would have allowed public contracts to be assigned outside the prescribed procedures, favoring specific economic operators.