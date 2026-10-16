Innovation and territory: BAPS leads the “S.E.M.E.” project to relaunch businesses and startups in Sicily

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

RAGUSA, October 16, 2026 – Applications are now open for S.E.M.E. (Sicilian Ecosystem for Modern Entrepreneurship), the ambitious project promoted by BAPS as lead partner, together with Incubatore SEI and MEET S.r.l., to support the development of innovative businesses, startups and the digital and ecological transition of Sicily’s productive sector.

Funded under the Sicily ERDF Regional Programme 2021–2027 (“Open Innovation Sicilia” call) with a total investment of one million euros, the project will be based in Ragusa, at the heart of the Greentech Mediterranean Innovation Hub in piazza Matteotti (inside the historic BAPS building, the former Bank of Italy headquarters): a facility spanning over 3,000 square meters designed to foster collaboration among startups, businesses, universities and research centers.

The two tracks: incubation for teams and acceleration for SMEs

The program offers tailored tracks to support local entrepreneurial growth through training, mentoring and connections with the investment world:

Incubation Track (12 teams): Dedicated to innovative ideas and aspiring entrepreneurs to encourage the creation of new business ventures.

Dedicated to innovative ideas and aspiring entrepreneurs to encourage the creation of new business ventures. Acceleration Track (9 SMEs): Aimed at small and medium-sized enterprises already in operation, focusing on strengthening business models and enhancing digital and technological competitiveness.

The public selection will pay particular attention to criteria such as innovation, environmental sustainability, the promotion of youth entrepreneurship and gender equality.

Statements and deadlines