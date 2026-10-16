Innovation and territory: BAPS leads the “S.E.M.E.” project to relaunch businesses and startups in Sicily

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original.
RAGUSA, October 16, 2026 – Applications are now open for S.E.M.E. (Sicilian Ecosystem for Modern Entrepreneurship), the ambitious project promoted by BAPS as lead partner, together with Incubatore SEI and MEET S.r.l., to support the development of innovative businesses, startups and the digital and ecological transition of Sicily’s productive sector.
Funded under the Sicily ERDF Regional Programme 2021–2027 (“Open Innovation Sicilia” call) with a total investment of one million euros, the project will be based in Ragusa, at the heart of the Greentech Mediterranean Innovation Hub in piazza Matteotti (inside the historic BAPS building, the former Bank of Italy headquarters): a facility spanning over 3,000 square meters designed to foster collaboration among startups, businesses, universities and research centers.
The two tracks: incubation for teams and acceleration for SMEs
The program offers tailored tracks to support local entrepreneurial growth through training, mentoring and connections with the investment world:
- Incubation Track (12 teams): Dedicated to innovative ideas and aspiring entrepreneurs to encourage the creation of new business ventures.
- Acceleration Track (9 SMEs): Aimed at small and medium-sized enterprises already in operation, focusing on strengthening business models and enhancing digital and technological competitiveness.
The public selection will pay particular attention to criteria such as innovation, environmental sustainability, the promotion of youth entrepreneurship and gender equality.
Statements and deadlines
- BAPS’s comment: “The S.E.M.E. project represents an important recognition of BAPS’s ability to promote concrete initiatives in support of innovation and territorial development. Our goal is to help create an ecosystem capable of turning ideas and skills into new business opportunities,” stated Saverio Continella, CEO of BAPS.
- How to participate: Applications must be submitted by no later than 12:00 on November 15, 2026, while the publication of the rankings is scheduled by November 28, 2026. Further information and operational details are available on the official website at baps.it/sostenibilita/progetto-seme.