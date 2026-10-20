Driver rescued from floodwaters in Siniscola as storms batter Nuoro province – video

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SINISCOLA (NU) – The death toll from violent storms devastating the province of Nuoro grows ever more dramatic. Fire Brigade rescue efforts are now focused with the utmost urgency on the area around Siniscola, one of the worst-hit centres after a sudden, violent cloudburst struck the Baronia region.

Rescue operations are primarily concentrated on saving several motorists trapped inside their vehicles, caught out by the rapid and unexpected rise in water levels on urban and rural roads.

Reinforcements from Cagliari and Sassari to tackle the emergency

Faced with the sheer volume of calls for help – with more than a hundred interventions still pending – the Sardinia regional Fire Brigade directorate has ordered the immediate dispatch of reinforcements.

Mobile units and teams specialising in water and river rescue have now arrived in the affected areas of Siniscola, Posada and Orosei, sent directly from the provincial commands in Cagliari and Sassari. The crews are working non-stop with pumps and inflatable boats to drain basements and private homes and to secure isolated residents.

The spell of bad weather, linked to the extensive Atlantic disturbance moving across Italy, remains under close observation in neighbouring regions and in Sicily, where a yellow alert for storms and strong gusts of wind remains in force for tomorrow.