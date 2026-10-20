Crackdown on unrest as Meloni announces decree: “Preventive detention for minors and those who break things will pay”. New tensions in Milan

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ROME / MILAN – An immediate, tough legal response to halt the wave of urban guerrilla warfare and destruction that shook Milan and other Italian cities last weekend. In a video message posted on her X profile after the cabinet meeting at Palazzo Chigi, prime minister Giorgia Meloni outlined the guidelines of the new emergency security decree.

The announcement comes the day after unrest flared again in central Milan, where about 2,000 hooded young people gathered once more between piazza Duomo and via Torino, wrecking outdoor seating, raiding shops and forcing police to intervene with baton charges, water cannon and armoured vehicles. The toll stands at about 50 arrests, with a very high proportion of minors (39 out of 50).

Tougher on minors: preventive detention from 14 and presumption of capacity

The core of the measure approved by the government aims to stamp out the involvement of very young people in public disorder, acting on procedural and criminal grounds:

Preventive detention for minors: it will now apply to those aged 14 to 18 caught in public disorder or guerrilla situations, a measure previously available only for adults;

it will now apply to those aged 14 to 18 caught in public disorder or guerrilla situations, a measure previously available only for adults; Reversal of the burden of proof: minors aged 14 and over involved in offences against public order and property will be presumed fully capable of understanding and intent, reversing the traditional approach and leaving the defence to prove otherwise.

Manifestare è un diritto, devastare le nostre città no. Ecco le misure che abbiamo approvato per contrastare la violenza e tutelare la sicurezza dei cittadini. https://t.co/kqk51X8YZa — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) October 20, 2026

“Those who break things will pay”: compensation to be met by families

Another key point strongly reiterated by the prime minister concerns the principle of civil and financial liability for parents. “Protesting is a right, wrecking our cities is not,” Meloni declared.

Under the new rules, if those responsible for damage and looting are minors, their parents will be directly liable for the costs, exposing families to recovery actions and seizure of assets to cover in full the material damage caused to shops, street furniture and police.

Finally, commenting bitterly on the identification of an 11-year-old boy among the participants in the Milan unrest, the prime minister described the fact as “something that hurts and frightens”, urging institutions, schools and families to take back responsibility in the face of the violent drift among the very young.