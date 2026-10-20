Ex-ILVA dispute: UGL Metalmeccanici at the Ministry, “Guarantees needed for workers and supply chain”

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

ROME – A key sector-wide meeting took place at the Labour Ministry between government representatives and union leaders on the delicate ex-ILVA dispute and the broader plan to revive Italy’s steel sector. The meeting, chaired by chief of staff Mauro Nori, was attended by the UGL Metalmeccanici delegation: national deputy secretary for steel Daniele Francescangeli, Adelmo Barbarossa and confederation secretary Aurelio Melchionno.

During the talks, the union stressed the urgent need for concrete answers to safeguard direct employment levels and ensure the economic survival of supply-chain businesses tied to the steel cycle.

Timely wage guarantee payments and flexible support for the supply chain

Among the key points raised at the ministerial summit was a call for direct and timely payment of the wage guarantee fund (CIG) to prevent delays that would harm workers’ families. At the same time, UGL Metalmeccanici pressed for stronger social safety nets for supply-chain firms, with more flexible access criteria.

“At such a delicate stage of industrial restructuring,” Daniele Francescangeli said, “we cannot allow bureaucratic delays to weigh on workers and their families. We need firm deadlines, adequate resources and tailored rules for both direct staff and the supplier network.”

Arduous work and asbestos risk: the pension protections demanded

Considerable attention was devoted to pension protections and the health of sector workers. The delegation put forward specific demands to revise the criteria for recognising arduous and gruelling work, citing the tough operating conditions in integrated steel production (night shifts, extreme temperatures and oppressive shift patterns), along with recognition of benefits for asbestos exposure.

For its part, the Labour Ministry took on board the package of proposals, pledging full readiness to keep the permanent working group open and to provide practical feedback at future meetings.