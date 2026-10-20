San Gregorio di Catania: possible waste collection disruption on 22 and 24 October due to union meetings

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

SAN GREGORIO DI CATANIA (CT) – The Municipality of San Gregorio di Catania has issued an advisory notice to residents warning of potential disruption and rescheduling in the regular provision of environmental hygiene services in the coming days.

Specifically, on Thursday 22 and Saturday 24 October 2026, there may be delays or disruption to bin emptying and street sweeping across the town due to staff attending two paid union meetings called by USB.

Meeting times and details of the USB-called assemblies

The meetings for local depot staff have been called by the union USB Lavoro Privato and will be held between 10.20am and 12.20pm, in each case during the final two hours of each scheduled shift.

The Municipality has asked residents to pay close attention and offer their usual cooperation, bearing in mind possible timing changes in household waste collection, and has expressed regret in advance for any disruption that may occur.

Monitoring by the Municipality

Municipal officials have pledged to closely monitor developments on the ground on both days, coordinating with staff to minimise any issues and restore full service as quickly as possible.