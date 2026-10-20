San Gregorio di Catania: football restarts as municipal pitch handed to new “Città di San Gregorio”

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SAN GREGORIO DI CATANIA (CT) – Football is back in San Gregorio di Catania. After last season’s bitter episode, when the previous club walked away just after winning promotion, the town’s football scene officially has a new home and new leadership.

With resolution no. 121 of 20 October 2026, the municipal executive led by mayor Seby Sgroi approved the draft agreement to award a four-year management contract for the municipal sports ground in via Bellini to the newly formed A.S.D. Città di San Gregorio Calcio.

Restart in the Terza Categoria to develop young players

The new club will begin in the Terza Categoria league, with a project focused on youth development, family involvement and deep ties to the local community.

“Football’s return to San Gregorio is an important signal for our community,” said mayor Seby Sgroi. “After the previous experience ended, we want to start again with a serious, sustainable project that engages young people and local fans. The priority is to ensure continuity in competitive activity and create the conditions for lasting growth, while properly maintaining and managing our municipal facility.”

€2.6 million FUA grant on the way for a refurbishment

The sporting revival goes hand in hand with a major structural modernisation plan. A €2,615,309.40 investment is now in the final procedural stages under the FUA (Functional Urban Areas) programme, earmarked entirely for the functional refurbishment of the pitch and ancillary facilities at the via Bellini ground.

“Starting again in the Terza Categoria is the first building block of a new home for sport in San Gregorio,” said the member of the municipal executive responsible for sport, Roberto Pedalino. “The award of the contract will ensure the maintenance and usability of the facility, while the FUA funding is a historic opportunity to give athletes a state-of-the-art ground. We want the via Bellini pitch to become the main hub for our young people to gather and take part.”