Road safety: transporting pets in cars, the Highway Code rules and penalties

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

ROME – With the steady rise in car travel with pets, the National Police (Polizia di Stato) is reminding drivers of the correct ways to transport domestic animals inside the vehicle, stressing the importance of complying with the Highway Code to ensure the safety of the driver, passengers and the animals themselves.

Pets must never be allowed to move freely inside the vehicle while it is in motion: sudden movements, scares or unexpected reactions can interfere with driving manoeuvres, obstruct the driver’s view and freedom of movement or create dangerous distractions.

How to travel legally: carriers, dedicated seat belts and dividers

To travel in full compliance with the rules and in complete safety, animals must be secured in specific ways prescribed by law:

Inside suitable carriers (pet carriers) firmly anchored in the passenger compartment or boot;

(pet carriers) firmly anchored in the passenger compartment or boot; Secured with approved harnesses and seat belts for animals;

for animals; Placed in the rear compartment, separated from the driving cabin by nets or dividing barriers as required by current regulations.

Penalties: fines up to €344 and licence points deduction

Failure to comply with these provisions carries severe administrative and additional penalties. Anyone transporting pets irregularly risks a fine of between €87 and €344, together with a deduction of 1 point from their driving licence.

The police remind the public that they can stay up to date with prevention advice, updates and service communications by subscribing to their official WhatsApp channel for citizens.