Ferla hosts the second edition of “Relax & Rethink”: a weekend of rehabilitation and oncological rebirth

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FERLA (SIRACUSA), October 17, 2026 – The village of Ferla renews its commitment to social causes and support for people undergoing or who have undergone cancer treatment by hosting the second edition of “Relax & Rethink”. The initiative, a weekend of relaxation, sharing and psycho-physical rehabilitation promoted by the association ANGOLO Siracusa ODV with the patronage of the Municipal Administration, aims to put the person back at the center, beyond the illness.

The event offers a protected and regenerating space where participants can rediscover serenity, confidence and new perspectives through sharing and practices focused on emotional and physical well-being.

Patrizia Misseri (ANGOLO ODV): “Rethinking and relaxing is true therapy”

Drawing up the balance and highlighting the positive impact of the experience is Patrizia Misseri, President of ANGOLO Siracusa ODV and promoter of the project:

“The feedback from the first edition was extremely positive: the journey represented a tool towards discovering personal human resources and helped participants find within themselves the strength to look beyond the illness. Rethinking and relaxing is true therapy! The sensitivity and welcome of the Municipality and the entire community of Ferla proved decisive in creating that climate of serenity that the participants truly needed,” Misseri emphasizes.

The 2026 edition also records the special presence of a delegation from Friuli Venezia Giulia, consisting of two women still undergoing therapy, as a testament to a bridge of solidarity and exchange that transcends regional borders.

Mayor Giansiracusa: “We are building a community that does not leave anyone alone”

Full support and satisfaction have been expressed by the mayor of Ferla, Michelangelo Giansiracusa, who reiterated the welcoming vocation of his community: