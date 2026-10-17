Nexus: Investigation widens to include additional suspects

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The Digos investigation, coordinated by the European Prosecutor’s Office in Palermo, into the alleged rigged contracts at the Municipality of Siracusa may yield further developments and broaden the scope of inquiries into the management of tenders and awards at Palazzo Vermexio and in other municipalities and bodies across the province of Siracusa.

The probe, which has already uncovered alleged irregularities in the awarding of several public works, including those for the expansion of the migrant hostel in Cassibile, could open new lines of investigation. According to reports, the evidence under review by investigators paints a broader picture than the one reconstructed in the first order issued by the preliminary investigations judge of the Court of Siracusa, Antonella Coniglio, which involved nine individuals under investigation for various offenses, including criminal association.

The checks could involve a wider group of individuals, including public administrators, officials, and entrepreneurs. The reference is reportedly to about a dozen people who may be affected by further judicial scrutiny.

Meanwhile, the precautionary custody hearings for those served with measures as part of Operation Nexus are now underway. Carabiniere Salvatore Strazzulla, arrested on charges of criminal association, corruption, and breach of official secrecy, has chosen to exercise his right to remain silent.

Connected via video conference from the prison in Santa Maria Capua Vetere, the officer told Judge Coniglio that he needed to review the investigation files with his defense attorney, Giorgio D’Angelo, before making any potential statements. The hearing was also attended remotely by prosecutors Gery Ferrara and Amelia Luise, who serve at the Palermo office of the European Prosecutor’s Office.

According to the prosecution’s hypothesis, the chief warrant officer of the Carabinieri allegedly acted as a liaison between Concetta Carbone, deputy president of the Siracusa City Council, and the Boscarino family of entrepreneurs in the award procedures under investigation.

The hearing schedule will continue on Monday with the questioning of Carbone, who is under house arrest, and entrepreneur Massimo Boscarino, who is also subject to the same precautionary measure. On October 23, four other entrepreneurs will be heard; they have been issued a temporary ban on conducting business activities that would entitle them to apply for EU or state funding for a period of twelve months.

For October 30, a preliminary hearing has been set for municipal engineer Michele Dell’Aira, the sole official responsible for the procedure concerning the first expansion works of the Cassibile hostel, one of the projects examined as part of the investigation.