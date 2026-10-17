Lentini Nursing Home and Hospital Case: Carlo Auteri Speaks Out: “Clinical Documents Reveal Serious Irregularities; I Will Demand Resignations”

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

LENTINI / SIRACUSA – A sharp attack on the provincial healthcare system and the management of nursing homes (RSA). Member of the Sicilian Regional Assembly Carlo Auteri has spoken out publicly through a post shared on his social media channels to denounce the alleged existence of a pattern of omissions and non-compliant protocols directly involving Lentini Hospital and certain sectors of Siracusa’s ASP.

“Clinical Documentation Obtained After Numerous Obstacles”

The regional deputy announced that he has finally obtained the clinical files he had long requested, emphasizing the difficulties encountered during the process of accessing the documents:

“I inform you that I have finally received the requested clinical documentation, after the numerous obstacles encountered so far. An analysis of these documents reveals serious irregularities and confirms the presence of non-compliant protocols,” the parliamentarian states.

Map of Responsibilities and Call for Resignations

According to Auteri, the examination of the documents reveals specific critical issues that go beyond the Lentini facility, extending to healthcare management and the overall administration of nursing homes in the Siracusa area.

“A clear picture of specific responsibilities has emerged, involving Lentini Hospital and certain ASP Siracusa employees, with further critical issues concerning the management of other nursing homes. In light of this situation, I will demand the immediate resignation of those involved,” Auteri firmly declares.

Referral to the Prosecutor’s Office and a Pledge: “A Fight for Legality”

The case is now set to reach the doors of judicial offices and the competent inspection bodies for formal investigations.