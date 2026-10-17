Nexus: suspension takes effect for councillor Carbone

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The suspension has taken effect for the deputy chair of the City Council, Concetta Carbone. The councillor, currently under house arrest as part of the Nexus investigation, is temporarily leaving her position at Palazzo Vermexio under the Severino law. The order was issued by the Prefecture of Siracusa. She will be replaced by Nicolò Saetta, who will remain on the City Council for the entire duration of the suspension.

The Nexus investigation and house arrests

The prefectural order comes within the scope of the Nexus investigation, coordinated by the European Prosecutor’s Office, concerning alleged irregularities in the awarding of public contracts in Siracusa.

As part of the investigation, the preliminary investigations judge ordered house arrest for Carbone. A custody hearing is scheduled for Monday, during which the suspect will be able to present her version of events and respond to the allegations.

The legal case remains at the center of attention, while on the administrative front, the Municipality is preparing to acknowledge the suspension and the resulting changes in the composition of the Council.

Nicolò Saetta joins the City Council

Temporarily replacing Concetta Carbone will be Nicolò Saetta, who will join the City Council for the entire duration of the suspension.

This replacement will ensure the continuity of the work of the city assembly, pending developments in the legal case and subsequent measures at the institutional level.