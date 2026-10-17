Nexus investigation: Mayor Figura speaks out – “No charges, I am the injured party: Noto moves forward with head held high”

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

NOTO (SIRACUSA) – The judicial investigation “Nexus” continues to stir political debate in the province of Siracusa. Following calls from the opposition and statements by Bruno Marziano, Noto’s mayor, Corrado Figura, has now spoken to clarify and reject any allegations.

The mayor firmly asserts his complete unrelatedness to the criminal proceedings and dismisses the formal requests for clarification directed at him.

“No charges in the judicial documents”

Referring to the order of preventive custody and disqualification issued by the preliminary investigations judge, Mayor Figura clarifies his position within the investigation:

“Marziano should do his research better and realize that, given the judge’s order in which I am not under investigation, there is nothing to clarify—if anything, I am the injured party,” Figura states unequivocally.

Jibe at Marziano: “I preferred the less legalistic politician”

In his statement, the mayor directly addresses his political opponent, highlighting a shift from the latter’s previous guarantee-focused stance:

“I preferred the earlier Marziano, the less legalistic politician who in the past was himself subject to criminal proceedings that were later resolved in his favor,” Figura emphasizes.

“Forward with commitment and calm, trust in the judges”

In conclusion, the mayor reassures citizens that administrative work will continue and reiterates his confidence in the judiciary to shed light on every aspect of the case: