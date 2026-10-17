France in chaos over cost-of-living protests: CNews besieged, clashes in Paris and assault on Marseille town hall

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

PARIS – A day of extremely high tension is sweeping across France. The national mobilization aims for convergence between the Yellow Vests movement and student collectives. Roads, refineries and media headquarters have been blocked, while major cities across the Hexagon are seeing brawls, police charges and dozens of arrests.

The wave of protests against the high cost of living included over 1,750 planned actions nationwide, with an estimated 200,000 demonstrators in the streets.

Raid on broadcaster CNews: 21 arrests

One of the most serious incidents occurred this morning in Paris. A group of around a hundred protesters targeted and blocked the headquarters of the television network CNews (owned by tycoon Vincent Bolloré), which has been labeled as “enemy press” in protest discussion channels.

Objects thrown and damage: The protesters threw objects at the newsroom’s windows, causing damage.

The protesters threw objects at the newsroom’s windows, causing damage. Police intervention: The action ended with police intervention, resulting in 21 arrests out of more than 60 detentions recorded by midday.

Tension in Paris: threatening chants, tear gas and barricades

In Paris, despite the ban on demonstrations near the Élysée Palace, Matignon and the Champs-Élysées, several spontaneous and unauthorized marches formed from the morning.

Clashes and charges: Law enforcement intervened with charges and batons to disperse protesters near Gare du Nord and rue de Rennes.

Law enforcement intervened with charges and batons to disperse protesters near Gare du Nord and rue de Rennes. Place de la République: In the square chosen as the meeting point for the main march, police used tear gas to contain the demonstrators.

In the square chosen as the meeting point for the main march, police used to contain the demonstrators. Heated rhetoric: During the marches, extremely harsh and threatening chants were directed at President Emmanuel Macron (“We beheaded Louis XVI, we’ll do the same to Macron”).

Urban guerrilla warfare in the provinces: from Marseille to Rennes

The protests turned violent outside the capital as well:

Marseille: A group of protesters managed to break into the town hall atrium by smashing the entrance door. A police station on the Canebière was attacked with shattered windows and smoke bombs, while Boulevard du Prado was blocked with burning dumpsters.

A group of protesters managed to break into the town hall atrium by smashing the entrance door. A police station on the Canebière was attacked with shattered windows and smoke bombs, while Boulevard du Prado was blocked with burning dumpsters. Rennes and Lyon: In Rennes, the ring road was paralyzed by flaming barricades and roadblocks made of pallets and dumpsters. In Lyon, the Prefecture dispersed several groups attempting to block traffic on the Rhône bridges and near the Feyzin refinery.

Despite President Emmanuel Macron’s call for calm and institutional respect from Brussels, the authorities and the Interior Ministry have reiterated that blockades of strategic and road infrastructure will not be tolerated.