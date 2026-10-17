Handball, Serie A Silver: Teamnetwork Albatro Nexgen returns home against Lanzara with continuity as the goal

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SYRACUSE, October 17, 2026 – The fifth matchday of the Serie A Silver season for Teamnetwork Albatro Nexgen, ready to take to the PalaAkradina court tomorrow at 4:00 PM to face Salerno’s Lanzara.

The team coached by Lorenzo Martelli returns to play in front of their home crowd on a wave of enthusiasm, boosted by the victory achieved seven days ago in the derby against CUS Palermo. The visiting side also arrives in Syracuse on the back of a home win in the last league round, promising a highly competitive clash.

Coach Martelli: “We’ll need focus, determination and character”

On the eve of the match, the blue-and-orange coach Lorenzo Martelli took stock of the team’s form and the challenges of the game:

“The goal is to maintain the growth path the team has embarked on, which has shown important signs in recent weeks. We will face an opponent we know well, having met them in the past, even in the promotion playoffs. We know a tough, intense and hard-fought game awaits us, where we will need focus, determination and character,” the coach highlights.

“We want to continue along the path we’ve set in recent weeks, consolidating the progress we’ve made and continuing to grow, both individually and as a team. Every match is an opportunity to take another step forward in our journey,” Martelli concludes.

Live coverage and media

The opening whistle is scheduled for 4:00 PM tomorrow. For fans and enthusiasts unable to attend in person, the match will be broadcast live on PallamanoTV starting at 3:50 PM.