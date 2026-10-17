Siracusa, Presentation of Salvatore Bisicchia’s Book on Saint Francis and the Rule at the Sanctuary of Santa Lucia

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SYRACUSE – Franciscan spirituality and its extraordinary relevance will be at the heart of the cultural and faith meeting scheduled for Sunday, October 18, 2026, at 6:45 PM, in Siracusa. At the hall of the Basilica Santuario di Santa Lucia al Sepolcro, the new book by Salvatore Bisicchia, titled “I, Francis of Assisi, the Rule and the Other Franciscans”, will be presented.

The work is a profound journey of inner reflection, capable of intertwining the history of the Poor Man of Assisi with a firsthand lived testimony.

A path between faith, rebirth and Franciscan values

The text written by Bisicchia stems from a personal experience of faith, rebirth and gratitude to the Lord, offering readers a reinterpretation of the Rule and the charism of Saint Francis.

An invitation to rediscover the cornerstones of the Franciscan message:

Fraternity and humility: cardinal principles for building authentic human relationships.

cardinal principles for building authentic human relationships. Peace and care for the least: essential values that continue to speak powerfully and urgently to the heart of contemporary humanity.

The preface by Monsignor Calogero Peri

Enriching the publication is the preface written by Monsignor Calogero Peri, Bishop of Caltagirone, who guides and introduces the reader to the key to interpreting and the spiritual depth of the volume proposed by the author.

The appointment at the hall of the Sanctuary dedicated to the patron saint of Siracusa represents an opportunity for enrichment not only for the community of the faithful but also for those who wish to explore the ethical and spiritual legacy of Franciscanism.