Angela Argentino, the Sicilian poet who found her second home in Greece

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

From Sicily to Lefkada, a journey through poetry, narrative and painting. The Mediterranean becomes a bridge of emotions, memories and identity.

There are stories in which geographical distance fails to break the bond with one’s roots. This is the case of Angela Argentino, a Sicilian poet, writer and painter who found a second home in Greece without ever forgetting the land where she was born and the atmospheres of her Sicily.

Born in Noto, in the province of Siracusa, Angela Argentino has lived for many years in Greece, on the island of Lefkada. A life choice that has enriched her view of the world and is reflected in her artistic output, where memory, distance, affection and the passage of time play a central role.

Hers is a sensitivity born from the encounter between two lands linked by a millennia-old history: Sicily and Greece. Two different realities, yet united by the sea, by ancient traditions and by a Mediterranean culture in which beauty, melancholy and deep humanity coexist.

A LIFE DEDICATED TO CULTURE AND WRITING

Having graduated in Foreign Languages and Literatures from the University of Rome and earned a diploma in Library Science from the Vatican Apostolic Library, Angela Argentino has cultivated a passion for writing since childhood. The publication of her works came later, launching a literary journey that led her to gain recognition through poems, stories and contributions to various anthologies. Some of her works have won literary awards.

Her first poetry collection, Ditemi!, was published in 2012. In 2017 came the short story collection Da questa parte del mare, a work that connects memories of her Sicilian childhood with the life she built in Greece. In 2018 she published L’amore di ottobre and Semi di lontananza, two poetic collections brought together in a single volume.

“COME UNA PARTITURA”, POETRY AS A REFLECTION ON LIFE

In 2023 Angela Argentino returned to bookstores with Come una partitura, a collection of 43 poems published by ChiPiùNeArt Edizioni.

In this volume the author explores themes such as the passing of time, absences, solitude and the need to find meaning even in the most difficult experiences. Poetry thus becomes a tool for re-examining one’s path, coming to terms with change and preserving what life risks taking away.

The collection also highlights her relationship with Greece, a land that represents not only where the author lives but a fundamental part of her personal and artistic identity.

FROM POETRY TO PAINTING

Angela Argentino’s artistic activity is not limited to the written word. Her creativity also finds expression in painting, with works and exhibitions created in Italy and Greece. This is a journey that testifies to an expressive quest capable of crossing different languages while keeping emotions, memories and the observation of reality at its core.

Her personal experience is reflected in a cosmopolitan vision, matured by living among different cultures and sensibilities. Sicily remains the land of origins and memory, while Greece represents the place where this memory has transformed, enriched by new experiences and perspectives.

TWO LANDS, ONE MEDITERRANEAN SOUL

Angela Argentino’s story also tells a broader tale: the bond that continues to unite Italians abroad with their roots. Living far from one’s birthplace does not necessarily mean moving away from it internally. Sometimes, distance itself allows one to rediscover with greater intensity the places, people and experiences that have helped shape one’s identity.

In her books, Sicily and Greece converse through images, memories and feelings.

The sea becomes the symbol of a separation that is also a union, of a journey that does not erase the past but transforms it into new awareness.

Angela Argentino thus represents a voice of Italian culture abroad, capable of bringing Sicilian sensitivity into an international context and of recounting, through poetry, the universal experience of those who live between multiple worlds without renouncing any of them.

This is a story in which literature is not only an artistic expression but also a way to preserve one’s origins, understand the present and give shape to the emotions that accompany every human journey.