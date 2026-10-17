Palermo: One-Year Extension on Ban for New Minimarkets and Vending Machines in Historic Center – 73% Drop in Openings

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

PALERMO – The municipal executive of Palermo has approved a 12-month extension of the ban on opening new neighborhood food stores and vending machines in the historic center, a measure introduced in April 2025 under the “Franceschini regulations.”

Effectiveness data: openings plummeted by 73%

According to data provided by the Municipality, in the 18 months prior to the measure taking effect, 70 new openings were recorded in the designated area; during the 18 months the ban was in place, new businesses fell to 19 (registered exclusively due to exemptions for pre-existing contracts or works), marking a 73% reduction.

Institutional statements

Roberto Lagalla (Mayor of Palermo): “The initial results highlight the importance of targeted rules to manage commercial transformations. Our goal is not to stifle entrepreneurial initiative but to promote qualified and sustainable development without compromising the city’s identity.”

“The initial results highlight the importance of targeted rules to manage commercial transformations. Our goal is not to stifle entrepreneurial initiative but to promote qualified and sustainable development without compromising the city’s identity.” Giuliano Forzinetti (Councillor for Productive Activities): “A responsible choice to avoid regulatory gaps ahead of the deadline. The figures demonstrate the measure’s effectiveness. In the coming days, we will define a specific proposal for public food service businesses as well.”

Confcommercio endorses the resolution

Full support for the extension has come from Confcommercio Palermo. President Patrizia Di Dio highlighted how the measure allows for “managing economic development without hindering it, safeguarding the livability, decorum and residential vocation of the historic center.”