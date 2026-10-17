Fuel price surge and truck blockades: Sicily is paralyzed, supermarkets stormed and supplies running low

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

PALERMO / SIRACUSA – The protests and strike by hauliers and the agricultural sector, launched to protest the surge in fuel and diesel costs, are freezing road traffic and the supply chain across all of Sicily.

Heavy vehicle pickets, road blockades and slowdowns near the island’s main road junctions, ports and highways are preventing the normal movement of goods, pushing the island toward a severe logistics and commercial emergency.

Supermarket rush and dry fuel pumps

The news of the logistics blockades on wheels has triggered a reaction from consumers in Sicily’s main cities, from Palermo to Siracusa, and on to Catania and Messina.

Empty shelves: For hours now, stores and outlets of the Organized Large-Scale Retail Trade (GDO) have seen a rush on essential goods. Departments for fresh produce, flour, pasta, milk and baked goods are largely empty or down to minimal stock.

For hours now, stores and outlets of the Organized Large-Scale Retail Trade (GDO) have seen a rush on essential goods. Departments for fresh produce, flour, pasta, milk and baked goods are largely empty or down to minimal stock. Long queues and lines at fuel stations: The fuel network is also heavily affected by transport difficulties, with long lines of cars forming at service stations to fill up before potential stock shortages.

Political clash and institutional initiatives

The fuel crisis has prompted the Presidency of the Sicilian Region to open constant dialogue with the central Government to assess emergency measures to cap prices and reopen negotiations with haulier unions.

Meanwhile, industry associations warn that, without immediate guarantees on fuel costs and support for the transport and agricultural sectors, protests and blockades at ports and along main road links will continue until the first days of next week.

Key phrases

-hauliers-strike-Sicily-truck-blockade-fuel-price-surge- -empty-supermarkets-Sicily-shopping-rush-diesel-price-surge- -blocked-ports-roads-Sicily-transport-strike- -fuel-price-surge-Siracusa-Palermo-Catania-truck-pickets- -Sicilian-Region-emergency-transport-hauliers-

Tags

Sicily, Hauliers, Strike, Fuel Price Surge, Supermarkets, Logistics, Palermo, Siracusa, Catania, Sicily News