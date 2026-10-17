Siracusa Celebrates the 100th Missionary Day: Tonight’s Vigil in Sortino

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

SIRACUSA / SORTINO, October 17, 2026 – The Church of Siracusa is celebrating the 100th World Mission Day, a historic milestone that the director of the Diocesan Missionary Centre, don Salvatore Musso, has described as “not just a simple anniversary, but a true restart”.

Tonight’s Event in Sortino

The main moments of the celebrations will begin tonight, Saturday, October 17, at 9:00 PM in Sortino, with the Diocesan Missionary Vigil presided over by Archbishop mons. Francesco Lomanto, in the presence of Father Pietro Ciuciulla, provincial superior of the Comboni Missionaries in Italy.

Archbishop Lomanto’s Message

In a heartfelt message sent to the entire community, mons. Lomanto recalled that the mission concerns every believer:

“The mission is not the business of a few brave souls who have left for distant lands: it is the task of all the baptized and of our Church of Siracusa. It begins at your doorstep: in the apartment building, at school, in the workplace.”

The Archbishop finally indicated three concrete actions to live out this anniversary: pray the Rosary for vocations, bear witness to the Gospel through daily life, and give to support the poorest Churches in the world.