Floridia: Grande Sicilia attacks Carianni’s municipal executive over festivals prioritised above clean-ups and water services

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FLORIDIA (SR) – A tough stance is shaking up Floridia’s political scene. In a joint statement released today, 26 October 2026, municipal councillors Carmelinda Giuliano and Luigi Tarantello, members of the council group for the Grande Sicilia movement, have launched a blunt attack on the municipal executive led by mayor Marco Carianni, strongly criticising its programme priorities and budget spending.

Cicero’s quote and the failure to clean up polluted sites

The political broadside opens with a reference to Cicero’s De Oratore (“eloquence is properly the whole of oratory, but the subject itself must be achieved”), quoted by the two councillors to stress that it is concrete action, not rhetoric, that measures an administration’s worth:

“In Floridia, unfortunately, we see verbal proclamations that are never matched by any real action. The administration has failed to submit projects for cleaning up polluted sites in the area. Even in Contrada Coda di Lupo they have forgotten to submit projects to clean up the landfills listed by the Region of Sicily in 2024 among the ‘NO SIN’ sites.”

The executive’s management of the town’s finances is also under fire. Giuliano and Tarantello accuse it of already committing 70% of available funds to local festivals: “Allocating and spending further sums on festivals seems a reckless choice. Since the mayor has complained that he will go without food to organise the Feast of the Ascension, we councillors from Grande Sicilia, together with Giuseppe Carta, will work to find the necessary resources without anyone having to diet or play the victim.”

Water networks, Aretusa Acque and the €6 million for wastewater

The section on the town’s water infrastructure is particularly detailed. The councillors denounce the lack of structural work in six years on the council, arguing that handing the integrated water service to Aretusa Acque will serve only to plug budget gaps, shifting future costs onto residents:

“The administration’s failure to act on the plants, despite the possibility of accessing AERCA funds to upgrade the water network, means this work will have to be carried out by Aretusa Acque. This extra cost will fall directly on the bills that citizens will be forced to pay.”

By contrast, the Grande Sicilia representatives claimed credit for Giuseppe Carta’s intervention, which secured regional funding of about €6 million to connect the wastewater of Floridia and Solarino to Syracuse’s collector, averting a further rise in charges for households.

Support for cancer patients through AERCA rules

In closing the statement, the Grande Sicilia group announced an initiative towards the Region of Sicily to redirect resources for at-risk environmental areas: