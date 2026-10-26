Riili award for the Santa Lucia landing stage project: the satisfaction of Syracuse mayor Francesco Italia

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

SYRACUSE – A major national and regional award recognises the architecture and urban regeneration of the city of Arethusa. Ance Siracusa (the National Association of Building Contractors) has awarded the prestigious Massimo Riili Prize – Contractors’ Section – to the urban regeneration project for the waterfront at Santa Lucia landing stage.

A strategic infrastructure and architectural intervention designed to reconnect the urban fabric with the seafront, returning to residents and tourists a large pedestrian area that is usable, sustainable and fully integrated with the coastal landscape.

The words of mayor Francesco Italia

Following the prize announcement, the mayor of Syracuse, Francesco Italia, expressed the Municipality’s deep satisfaction at the achievement:

“This award fills us with pride because it recognises a vision of the city that puts urban quality, sustainability and the enhancement of our extraordinary landscape heritage at the centre. The prize is an important testament to the value of a work that, thanks to the joint effort of designers, contractors and the Municipality, has returned to the city one of its most iconic places, transforming it into a welcoming space fully accessible to residents and visitors. Receiving an award named after Massimo Riili, a figure who was a fundamental point of reference for the construction sector and for the development of the Syracuse area, makes this result even more significant. It is recognition of a model of urban transformation that looks to the future without losing the link with the identity of our city.”

Urban regeneration and strategy for the area

The redesign of Santa Lucia landing stage is part of the broader strategic plan promoted by the Municipality of Syracuse for the regeneration of coastal strips and historic suburbs. The Municipality has formally thanked the leadership of Ance Siracusa for their constant attention to projects and construction sites capable of generating value and appeal for the local community.