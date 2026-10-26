Four dead in head-on crash between Canicattì and Campobello on SS123

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

CANICATTÌ (AG) – A horrific road tragedy unfolded this morning on the SS123, the major road linking the towns of Canicattì and Campobello di Licata in the province of Agrigento. Four people died instantly in a devastating head-on collision that left them no chance of survival.

The four victims, a group of workers (thought to be farm labourers or local construction workers) heading to their jobs to earn a living, were all travelling in a small car, a Fiat Punto.

The crash: car crushed beneath lorry

For reasons still under investigation, the car and a heavy goods vehicle travelling in the opposite direction collided head-on at high speed. The impact was catastrophic: the small car was left completely crushed and trapped under the front of the lorry.

Paramedics from the 118 emergency service and the Fire Brigade from the Canicattì station arrived on the scene within minutes. Sadly, doctors could only confirm that the four car occupants had died instantly from the severe injuries sustained in the crash. The lorry driver was injured, though not seriously, but was in a state of severe shock.

Police investigations and road closure

Traffic on the SS123 was completely halted and diverted onto alternative routes. Officers from the National Police (Polizia di Stato) and the Carabinieri cordoned off the entire area to allow the Fire Brigade to carry out the delicate operation of recovering the bodies, removing the wrecked vehicles and conducting detailed forensic examinations.

Investigators will now determine the exact circumstances of the crash and establish which vehicle crossed into the opposite lane, causing this immense tragedy on the roads of the Agrigento area.