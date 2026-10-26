“This land is not a dump”: Syracuse provincial police raid seizes 400 sq m site in contrada Carancino

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original.
SYRACUSE – An intense programme of monitoring and environmental surveillance has enabled the Syracuse Provincial Police to strike another hard blow against the uncontrolled dumping of waste. During territorial control operations aimed at safeguarding Syracuse’s natural and landscape heritage, officers identified and placed under seizure a large illegal dump located in contrada Carancino, adjacent to Provincial Road 77.
400 sq m illegal dump: preventive seizure imposed
Investigations conducted by provincial command personnel documented a serious state of degradation along a stretch of secondary road and its adjacent land. Over an area of about 400 square metres, extending for more than 122 linear metres, heterogeneous materials had been abandoned, exposed to the elements and entirely lacking containment systems.
Among the waste catalogued by the officers were:
- Bulky and household waste: discarded furniture, mattresses and sanitary ware;
- Plastic and wooden materials: various plastics and wooden and metal artefacts;
- Special and construction waste: vehicle components and demolition debris.
The area has been placed under preventive seizure, a measure already validated by the judicial authority. The order will prevent further illegal dumping and, once the judiciary authorises it, will allow cleanup, securing and restoration of the site to begin.
Commander Daniel Amato speaks
On the operation and the operational challenges the command faces daily, the commander of the Syracuse Provincial Police, Daniel Amato, spoke firmly:
“We operate in a context marked by particularly significant organisational difficulties and a staffing shortfall that seriously affects our operational capacity. Yet, despite limited human resources and an ever-increasing workload, we continue to maintain a high level of attention on environmental surveillance, valuing our personnel’s spirit of service.
The dumping of waste is not just a breach of the rules: it is a wound inflicted on the landscape, an offence against common goods and a cost unjustly shifted onto the entire community. We cannot allow neglect to be perceived as a normal condition of the land. The staffing shortage must be addressed in the appropriate forums, but in the meantime the command will continue to do its part with seriousness and determination. Defending the environment means defending quality of life and the right of future generations to an intact territory.”