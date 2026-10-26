Riposto mystery: no breakthrough two months after Noemi’s murder, with Toni Proietto the only person under investigation

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

RIPOSTO (CT) – Two months to the day of relentless searching for the truth, yet the tragic mystery surrounding Noemi – the 33-year-old from Riposto found dead on 23 August – has still not reached the long-awaited judicial turning point.

What initially appeared to investigators to be an apparent suicide, after further autopsy and haematological tests, soon proved to be exactly what it was: a brutal murder, carefully staged with a simulated hanging to mislead the investigation and deceive the rescuers.

The only person under investigation

To date, the only person listed in the register of those under investigation opened by the competent Public Prosecutor’s Office on suspicion of voluntary homicide is Toni Proietto.

Carabinieri investigators are meticulously examining every minute leading up to the discovery of the body, analysing phone cells, recent contacts, images recorded by public and private CCTV systems in the area, and the frequent movements recorded on the day of the murder.

RIS analysis and unresolved questions

While the Riposto community and the young victim’s family continue to demand justice and clarity, the investigation file is enriched with forensic medical reports and biological findings conducted by the Carabinieri’s RIS.

Investigators are focusing on any potential third-party DNA traces at the crime scene and on the evidence collected inside the home. The coming weeks could prove decisive for formalising charges or for any new entries in the register of those under investigation.