“Happy birthday Fabrizio, we miss you”: friends and senator Ternullo’s moving tribute to the 18-year-old from Melilli

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

MELILLI (SR) – A wound still raw, yet also a testament to undying love that defies time and distance. On the day he should have been celebrating his birthday, the community of Melilli comes together to remember Fabrizio Monti, the young man tragically killed at just 18 on 16 August 2025 in a devastating road accident on his motorcycle along Strada Provinciale 95, on the stretch between Priolo and Melilli.

His lifelong friends and the senator Daniela Ternullo have issued a heartfelt joint statement to celebrate his life and the indelible mark he left on his peers and loved ones.

“A sunny, full-of-life boy: his absence does not erase the love”

In the statement released this morning, his friends recalled the carefree spirit and unmistakable personality of the young man from Melilli:

“Today more than ever our thoughts are with you, Fabrizio. A day we would have wanted to celebrate together, with laughter, hugs and that carefree joy you always brought to everyone around you. Fabrizio was a sunny, full-of-life boy, with an unmistakable laugh, a ready quip and an overwhelming passion. A son, a brother, an uncle and a special friend, able to leave a deep mark on the lives of everyone lucky enough to know him.”

His tragic loss has left an unfillable void, yet his memory lives on every day through the affection of those who loved him:

“Your untimely death tore you from the love of your family and friends, leaving a void that time cannot erase. But it is precisely the memories, the little gestures and the affection of those who still carry you in their hearts that keep you alive every day. Today we do not want to remember only your absence, but to celebrate the beauty of the person you were and the love you continue to inspire. On behalf of all the friends who have not stopped loving you, happy birthday Fabrizio. Wherever you are, we hope all our love reaches you. We miss you, today more than ever.”

The tribute from senator Daniela Ternullo

Joining the young people’s voices with deep emotion is that of senator Daniela Ternullo, who is close to the family and the local community: