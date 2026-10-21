Floridia: positive balance for “Libri in Piazza” with two days of books, workshops and youth participation

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

FLORIDIA (SR) – Nine meetings with authors, eight practical workshops and a rich series of workshops dedicated to cinema, art and theatre. The ninth edition of “Libri in Piazza” has ended on an extremely positive note, with the cultural event turning Piazza del Popolo, the Municipality’s halls and the historic centre venues of Floridia into a hub of socialising and debate over the weekend.

The event, promoted and organised by the cultural association Focus led by Stefania Germenia (also the festival’s artistic director), received the backing of Floridia Municipality and worked in partnership with the local Pro Loco and the Padre Pio ETS.

Inclusion and leading figures: from crime fiction to romance with outstanding authors

The 2026 edition managed to engage a wide range of age groups, combining bookshop and publisher stands with special moments such as illustrated book readings for children, the excitement of “crime fiction in a camper” and a dedicated space for the romance genre.

Among the literary guests were prominent names such as Santina Cosetta, Giovanna Strano and Giankarim De Caro, who spoke with the audience. A key role was played by Floridia’s students, who volunteered alongside the organising staff to help with reception and logistics.

The director Germenia: “A lively square filled with young people”

The artistic director Stefania Germenia expressed great satisfaction:

“The main goal has been fully achieved: turning our square into a lively place for socialising, meeting and sharing around the world of books, always keeping inclusion at the heart of everything,” Germenia stressed. “The greatest satisfaction was seeing the festival thrive on the enthusiasm of so many young people, children and teenagers. All this was possible thanks to the willing young staff, the municipal administration, Floridia’s Pro Loco and the Padre Pio association.”