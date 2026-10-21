House burglary in Vittoria: man arrested on order of Ragusa Public Prosecutor’s Office

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

VITTORIA (RG) – Officers from the National Police (Polizia di Stato) station in Vittoria have arrested a man to serve a final custody order issued by the Public Prosecutor’s Office at the Court of Ragusa.

The restrictive measure follows the man’s conviction for burglary committed with others in a private home, an offence carried out in the Hyblaean area.

Taken to Ragusa prison

After being traced and captured, the arrested man was taken to the police station, where officers completed all the required formalities. Once the judicial procedures were finished, he was escorted and taken to Ragusa prison to serve the remaining sentence imposed by the judicial authority.

Checks and enforcement of sentences in the Hyblaean area

The operation completes the constant prevention and control activities carried out by the National Police within the Municipality of Vittoria. These strategic services, as well as aiming to combat predatory crimes, are intended to bring to justice those subject to final custody and conviction orders issued by the competent courts.