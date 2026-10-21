Corrective budget at ARS: green light for 9 articles on grain, fishing, hauliers and taxis, Arpa hiring unlocked

Follow us and help us grow

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

PALERMO – A chamber breakthrough at the Sicilian Regional Assembly (ARS). A cross-party agreement between the majority and opposition has created a fast track for 9 strategic articles in the corrective budget.

The political deal immediately unlocks a series of essential resources to tackle the fuel-price crisis and the financial strain on Sicily’s productive sectors, while also clearing the way for the hiring plan for staff at Arpa Sicilia (the regional environmental protection agency).

Grain farming: article 59 provides up to €50 million against the collapse in wheat prices

Among the key points approved today is article 59, designed to support Sicily’s grain sector, which has been brought to its knees by the price crisis, with wheat trading below actual production costs:

Base allocation and doubling: the initial €20 million is set to be increased during the chamber vote to reach a total of €50 million;

the initial €20 million is set to be increased during the chamber vote to reach a total of €50 million; Support for fishing: the green light has been given to €8 million for Sicilian fishing communities and fishermen, with a foreshadowed integrating amendment for a further €9 million.

Help against high fuel prices: €15 million for private transport, NCCs and taxis

On the private mobility and logistics front, the budget allocates non-repayable funds totalling €15 million to offset the surge in petrol and diesel prices:

€8 million reserved for coach-hire firms (NCC bus);

reserved for coach-hire firms (NCC bus); €4.5 million for car-hire operators (NCC auto);

for car-hire operators (NCC auto); €2.5 million assigned to the taxi sector.

The rapid approval of this package of measures enables the regional executive to give immediate answers to the social and economic groups protesting on the island.