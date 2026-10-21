Ukraine: Zelensky opens door to talks and says ready to freeze front on current line with US guarantees

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

KYIV / WASHINGTON – A significant opening on the international negotiating front to end the ongoing conflict with the Russian Federation. The Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine is ready to consider freezing hostilities along the current front line while at the same time starting diplomatic talks.

The remarks, which are set to reopen the debate on future peace arrangements in Eastern Europe, were made during an interview with the US television network Fox News.

Priority to security guarantees with the United States and Europe

In outlining the potential stabilisation path, the Kyiv leader stressed that Ukraine’s strategic priority remains obtaining a solid framework of international security guarantees.

According to Zelensky, alongside freezing positions on the ground, Kyiv intends to speed up direct talks with the United States and European governments to define binding agreements capable of preventing future aggression and safeguarding the country’s sovereignty.