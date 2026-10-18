Giulia Anghelescu, the voice of Romanian music that won over the public: a career of talent, passion and emotion

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

From her early days on stage as a child to her success with the Candy and DJ Project, through to her solo and television career: Giulia Anghelescu is one of the most recognizable figures in Romanian pop music. She is an artist capable of spanning generations while keeping her connection with her audience alive.

There are artists who manage to leave a mark not only through their songs but also through their ability to accompany the public during life’s important moments. Giulia Anghelescu, known simply as Giulia, belongs to this category: a singer who has built her professional path with talent, determination and a stage presence that has made her familiar to a wide audience in Romania.

Born on November 7, 1984 in Galați, Giulia first encountered the world of entertainment as a child. Her first television experience dates back to her childhood, when she took part in the children’s program Tip Top Minitop. From that moment on, music would become a fundamental part of her life and the starting point for a career destined to develop through various artistic experiences.

FROM CANDY TO DJ PROJECT: THE MILESTONES OF A CAREER

The wider public first got to know Giulia through the Candy, the all-female group that in the early 2000s helped popularize her voice. The experience with the band represented an important stage in her artistic growth, allowing her to gain visibility and consolidate her connection with a young audience.

Later, Giulia chose to pursue a solo career, demonstrating her desire to explore new musical possibilities and build a personal identity.

Another significant chapter came with DJ Project, the group she collaborated with from 2009 to 2011. This experience allowed her to strengthen her presence in the Romanian pop and dance scene, further expanding her audience.

Her journey testifies to her ability to reinvent herself without abandoning her identity. Over the years, Giulia has alternated between music production, television appearances and new projects, demonstrating a versatility that goes beyond the role of a mere performer.

A VOICE THAT HAS SPANNED GENERATIONS

The value of an artist is not measured solely by record sales. It also depends on the ability to remain present in the collective imagination, to accompany the evolution of the audience and to maintain an authentic relationship with those who listen to their music.

In Giulia Anghelescu’s case, the journey that began in childhood has transformed into a decades-long career during which the singer has moved through different eras of Romanian music.

Her activity has not been limited to singing. Giulia has also worked in television, participated in entertainment projects and developed a public presence that encompasses various forms of communication.

In 2023, she also took part in the sixth season of America Express alongside her husband Vlad Huidu, showing the public a different side of her personality.

This ability to move between music, television and entertainment has helped consolidate her fame in the Romanian media landscape.

GIULIA AND HER CONNECTION WITH THE ITALIAN PUBLIC

Giulia Anghelescu’s name is primarily associated with the Romanian music scene. However, her work and fame may also interest the Italian public, particularly those who follow Eastern European pop music and artists who have built careers capable of transcending national borders.

In an era when music travels through digital platforms, television programs and social networks, geographical distances are increasingly less of an obstacle to mutual cultural discovery.

The encounter between Italian and Romanian musical sensibilities represents an opportunity to showcase artistic stories like hers. After all, music possesses a universal language: it can create familiarity between people who speak different languages and foster the discovery of different cultural traditions.

It is precisely in this perspective that figures like Giulia can become reference points for those who wish to learn more about the Romanian music scene.

LOOKING TO THE FUTURE

In addition to her career, Giulia has publicly shared her family life, emphasizing the importance of time spent with her children and the balance between private life and professional commitments. This is an aspect that helps paint a more complete picture of the woman behind the artist.

Her story demonstrates that an artistic path can evolve over time, moving through changes in style, new experiences and different priorities without losing touch with its origins.

Celebrating Giulia Anghelescu means recognizing the journey of an artist who began chasing her dream as a child and, through music and television, has continued to build her presence in the Romanian entertainment world.

Her path remains an example of continuity, passion and the ability to renew: important qualities for those who choose to live music not just as a profession, but as an essential part of their identity.