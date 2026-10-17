Transport strike: Anav Sicilia warns, “Depots out of diesel, scheduled buses at risk from Monday”

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

PALERMO – The fallout from the hauliers’ strike and logistics blockades is now also affecting local road-based public transport. Raising the alarm is Antonio Graffagnani, president of Anav Sicilia, the trade association grouping the Island’s private passenger transport companies.

The failure to refuel company depots and service stations risks paralyzing extra-urban and urban connections starting from the first days of next week.

Depots dry and risk of road blockades

According to the association’s leadership, the first supply shortages have already emerged in recent hours:

“The failure to deliver fuel is starting to have consequences for our companies that provide local public transport services. Already yesterday some hauliers did not deliver the diesel needed for the regular operation of services to the fuel depots,” states Antonio Graffagnani.

In addition to the fuel shortage, Anav expresses strong concern about the possible impact of the truckers’ protests on Sicily’s road network: the blockades risk unpredictably extending travel times, causing cumulative delays or forcing the cancellation of services.

Emergency plan for Monday: only essential services guaranteed

If the situation is not resolved before the start of the working week, companies will be forced to ration the remaining reserves: